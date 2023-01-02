NIA To Visit Upper Dangri Village In Jammu's Rajouri After Two Separate Terror Attacks

Hours after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri which claimed four lives and injured six others, an IED blast was reported at upper Dangri village on Monday morning.

The attack reportedly claimed the life of a child and at least 10 people are critically injured. In the latest development, the National Investigation Agency will be visiting the site where the blast occurred in Jammu's Rajouri to investigate further. Notably, five civilians have been killed in two separate attacks since Sunday evening.

Sources indicated that a team led by a senior NIA official may visit the spot anytime today or tomorrow following a new modus operandi adopted by the agency to visit places where such terror incidents happen.

Notably, the team will be sent from NIA's Jammu branch, which will note down details of the incidents along with the sleuths of Jammu and Kashmir police in order to keep a tab on the methods of killings of civilians in both the attacks in Rajouri.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said, "A blast occurred near the house of the victim of yesterday's firing incident in Rajouri's Upper Dangri village. One child has succumbed to the injuries. Five people have been injured and one person is critical. Another suspected IED was spotted which is being cleared."

'Trust our security forces': BJP

Speaking to Republic Media Network, former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta said, "Targeted killings are increasing in Kashmir. Residents are living in fear in the Rajouri-Poonch area. We need to trust our security forces who are deployed in Kashmir. This is a very unfortunate incident, action will be taken soon."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Nirmal Singh said, "It is very shocking to know that the incident occurred in Rajouri which is comparably a peaceful area. But it falls on the border. Yesterday, terrorists killed four residents and now a child has been killed in the IED blast. Security personnel are on high alert in the region."

Rajouri terror attack

Two armed men carrying AK series rifles killed four people and left several injured in the minority community in Rajouri’s Dhangri on Sunday. Following the incident, the police and the Indian Army immediately launched a search operation.

The police sources said the terrorists might have come from the dense forest behind the houses to carry out the act. "Three people were killed and seven injured in the firing incident in the Dhangri area of Rajouri. Injured are being treated. Police and district administration have reached the spot. Multiple bullet injuries were found on the body of the injured," said Dr Mehmood, Medical Superintendent of Associated Hospital.