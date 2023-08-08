NIA Visits Rajouri Encounter Site To Find Links Between Slain Terrorist And Hindu Killings

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers visited the encounter site following the elimination of a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist on 5 August, 2023 in the Khawas area of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. The killed terrorist is said to be involved in the brutal killings of seven Hindus in the Dhangri area of Rajouri on January 1-2.

The NIA team will aim at verifying the body of the deceased terrorist and subsequently record the statements of the families of the victims and eyewitnesses. The investigation of the Dhangri terror attack was handed over to the NIA after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu following the brutal killing of Hindus in Rajouri district.

Sources informed Republic that a small team of NIA reached Rajouri and visited the spot where the encounter had taken place. They have collected key evidence about the killed terrorist. Security forces suspect the involvement of top Lashkar commander Saifullah Malik alias Sajid Jat in recent terror attacks in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu.

The terrorist was killed in the encounter after a Jammu and Kashmir police team launched the operation. The force was later reinforced with Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) teams. “After initial contact, Army troops moved to the area and pinned down terrorists assessed to be up to two-three. Additional troops of the Rashtriya Rifles mobilised as terrain is undulating and forested,” Jammu-based Army PRO Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bartwal said.

Lt Col Bartwal added that special forces were brought in by Indian Air Force helicopter, while night enabled Quadcopters, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and sniffer dogs were also pressed into service to track the hidden terrorists.