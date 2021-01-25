NIA Visits 'Terror Tunnel' In Kathua; Suspects Crossing Of Pathankot Airbase Attackers

The National Investigation Agency team on Sunday visited the spot where the alert troops of Border Security Force unearthed a terror tunnel that started from the Shakkargarh district of Pakistan and entered into Kathua district of Jammu. The visit came after security agencies shared vital inputs that the mastermind of Pathankot airbase attack Qasim Jan was spotted in the same area some time ago. Qasim Jan was in the same area before the fidayeen attack was carried out on the Pathankot Airbase in the year 2016.

BSF on Saturday said that the tunnel seems to be dug up during 2012-14 and they are probing whether this was used for terror infiltration or not. This was the second tunnel unearthed by alert troops of BSF based on a specific Intel operation. The visit came in the backdrop that NIA is also probing the Pathankot Airbase attack case. Another terror-related incident that happened in the same area when a hexacopter was shot down by the BSF on 20 June 2020 is also being probed by the premier investigation agency.

READ | BSF Unearths Over 6-year-old Tunnel In J&K, Recovers Old Bags With 'Pakistan Markings'

BSF in its official statement said that during the anti-tunneling drive it has detected another tunnel in the Pansar area of Kathua district. The tunnel is in between D Pakistan BOPs Abhiyal Dogra and Kingre-de-Kothe (Distt Sakargarh). The tunnel is approx 150 Mtrs long and 30 feet deep. BSF troops dug it out during their continued and persistent effort.

It further added that BSF had shot down a Pakistani Hexacopter carrying a load of weapons & ammunition in June 2020 in the same area. BSF troops had also foiled an infiltration bid in the same area in Nov 2019 wherein BSF troops had fired upon the party trying to infiltrate into India.

The tunnel started from the Shakar Garh area of Pakistan which is the house to terror launch pads and opened up in the Pansar area of the Kathua district. Pakistani side is nowadays posing a triple challenge to the BSF as apart from the fence guard, the BSF now has to tackle the terror tunnels as well as the weapon dropping via drones.