NIA's Crackdown On PFI Continues, 56 Locations Linked To Tier-2 Leaders Raided In Kerala

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the residences of several tier-2 leaders of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), across Kerala on Thursday. The sleuths of the central agency swoop down from Delhi to Kerala and started conducting flash raids at multiple locations in Kerala including Ernakulam, Kannur, Wayanad and Thiruvananthapuram, linked to the PFI leaders.

Notably, the NIA raids started in the wee hours of Thursday wherein its sleuths along with Kerala police raided 56 places across the southern state. Republic TV has learned that the maximum number of raids were conducted in the rural areas of Ernakulum. While 9 locations in Kannur, 7 in Kozhikode, 6 in Wayanad and 3 in Pathanamthitta were raided, 3 locations in Thiruvananthapuram were also raided.

#BREAKING | NIA raids at 56 locations in Kerala; Homes of PFI members being raided.

Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/LXYVHtyMVr — Republic (@republic) December 29, 2022

According to the sources, during the raids, the central agency seized laptops, mobile phones, SIM cards and documents. Forensic analysis will be done on the electronic devices seized, sources informed. Notably, these raids are in continuation with the NIA's operation against the banned PFI and were done primarily to gather more evidences to add to the investigation against the PFI.

Centre bans PFI in India for 5 years

On September 28, the central government banned the PFI and its affiliates for its alleged involvement in anti-national activities. The action against the organisation was taken after the national investigation agencies launched a mega crackdown on the organisation and its leaders.

Notably, the PFI affiliates which were declared banned under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA include - Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.