NIA's Crackdown On PFI Continues, Agency Arrests One Accused From Rajasthan's Jaipur

The crackdown on banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and its members continues as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested one more accused linked to the outfit from Rajasthan's Jaipur on Friday. According to the central agency, the accused has been identified as Mohammad Sohail, a resident of Udaipur.

"Continuing its operations against PFI activist cadres involved in conspiracies to commit violent and unlawful acts/activities, NIA has arrested another accused on 10.2.2023 from Jaipur, Rajasthan," the NIA said in a statement. The accused was arrested from Jaipur during a search operation conducted by the NIA sleuths in close coordination with state police forces.

NIA arrested another accused, Mohammad Sohail in Rajasthan PFI case. The accused was arrested from Jaipur on 10th February. A total of 3 arrests have been made in connection with the case. pic.twitter.com/TDU1twASeP — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

NIA's crackdown on PFI continues

According to the NIA, the accused was found to have been involved in PFI's criminal conspiracy to disturb the peace and spread communal hatred and enmity.

"The suspect was identified as Mohammad Sohail, who was found to have been actively involved in PFI's criminal conspiracy to disturb the peace and spread communal hatred and enmity... Sohail, along with PFI cadres/members, has conspired to radicalise Muslim youth to commit violent and unlawful activities," the statement said.

Notably, this is the third arrest from Rajasthan in the PFI case. Earlier, the NIA had arrested two accused-- Sadiq Sarraf and Mohammed Asif in the case, which was initially registered on September 19 last year at NIA Headquarters, New Delhi.

Centre bans PFI in India for 5 years

On September 28, the central government banned the PFI and its affiliates for its alleged involvement in anti-national activities. The action against the organisation was taken after the national investigation agencies including NIA launched a mega crackdown on the organisation and its leaders arresting more than 100 of its cadre.

Notably, the PFI affiliates which were declared banned under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA include - Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.