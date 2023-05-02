In a massive crackdown against terror organisations, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids across half-a-dozen locations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The central agency is currently carrying out multiple searches at around 6 locations which are--Budgam, Srinagar, Awantipora, Pulwama, and Poonch. Four districts of Central and South Kashmir are also being raided.

This comes in connection with the criminal conspiracy hatched by the terror groups operating under various pseudo-names, at the behest of their Pakistani commanders/handlers. As per sources, such groups are involved in carrying out terrorist attacks by using cyber-space in J&K, targeting minorities, and security personnel, and spreading communal disharmony.

Subsequent raids will also follow in North Kashmir and other areas.

Notably, in June 2022, they filed a suo-moto case against OGWs (over-ground workers), terror outfits, and their aides, who were functioning with fake names on the order of Pakistan commanders, as per a senior NIA official. In 2022, as part of the follow-up operations, searches were conducted at 14 locations in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam, and Kathua in RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU case.

NIA raids multiple locations in J&K & Punjab in terror case

On March 15, NIA carried out raids at several locations in Jammu & Kashmir, and Punjab in connection with a case where Pakistan-based handlers were using their agents based in India to provoke the youth to join terror groups. The raids were conducted at 11 places across Jammu and Kashmir in the districts of Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag, and one location in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab.

The investigating agency also seized digital devices and other suspicious materials from the locations.

(This is a developing story)