NIA's Mega Crackdown, Logistics Provider In Terrorist-gangster Nexus Arrested From Haryana

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Chhotu Ram Bhaat, who is the major logistics provider in the terrorist-gangster nexus from Haryana.

Bhaat is a resident of Chautala Village in Sirsa district and was the key logistics provider to the gangsters, as per the official release. He was acting as a weapons supplier and was also providing hideouts to the gangsters of the Bambiha group before and after the crimes.

On December 21, 2022, NIA conducted searches at two locations in Sirsa, Haryana (including the house of Chhotu Bhaat in Chautala Village) in a bid to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and weapon suppliers based in India and abroad.

A few of the most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad, who are spearheading and carrying out such terror and criminal activities were identified and booked in 2 cases registered by the NIA in August 2022.

"The arrest is aimed at dismantling the illegal arms support infrastructure, apart from the hideouts of absconders of Bambiha-led terror-criminal syndicate. They were taking advantage of the border location of their hideout with Punjab. Further, investigations will continue to dismantle such terror networks as well as their funding and support infrastructure, the Central agency said.

This is part of the NIA crackdown on top gangsters and their weapons suppliers based in Haryana and Punjab. The agency's investigation is aimed at identifying critical elements of the support infrastructure of terror-criminal syndicate and subsequently, taking decisive action against those involved, the release added.