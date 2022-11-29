NIA's Pan-India Crackdown On Gangsters; Bishnoi & Brar Gang Under Lens, Raids Underway

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out multi-state mega raids on Tuesday morning in connection with the nationwide gangster network.

The raids are underway in various parts of Northern India, including New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. These searches come in connection with the gangster syndicate which is active in the country at the behest of foreign powers to destabilise peace. Notably, the raids are focussed on gang nexus linked to arrested Punjab gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Neeraj Bawana, and Tillu Tazpuriya,Vikram Brar, Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, who are already under the lens of the anti-terror agency. As per the sources, at least half a dozen districts of Punjab are being raided and there are possibilities of key arrests later in the day.

It is pertinent to mention these raids come in link with the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala after which the central agencies received inputs from the state agencies that foreign powers, especially Pakistan is trying to revive gangster networks to carry out multiple targeted killings in Punjab and in various parts of the national capital. After this NIA took the Suo Moto cognizance and two FIRs were registered at the Delhi police station. Among one of the registered FIRs Lawrence Bishnoi including top gangsters of Punjab and Haryana were named.

NIA Arrests Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

On November 24, NIA arrested gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with a terror-related case. According to the sources, he is being brought to Delhi from Bathinda. Notably, Bishnoi was currently serving in Bathinda jail. The arrest came in view of a case related to the conspiracy hatched by terror operatives belonging to various terrorist outfits based in India and abroad.

It has been found that the outfits were working in active collusion with criminal syndicates, comprising of gangsters and drug smugglers to instill fear and insecurity among the people by carrying out terror acts and sensational crimes. The terror outfits were working towards raising funds, recruit youth to carry out terrorist acts in the Union Territory of Delhi and other parts of the country to execute sensational crimes, including targeted killings of prominent persons, with an intention to strike terror in the minds of the people of the country.

Notably, Bishnoi was involved and wanted in many cases, including the conspiracy to carry out targeted and sensational killings in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi since last more than a decade. Recently, his name popped up in the murder of popular Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala as well.

It was also revealed that most of the conspiracies were hatched by Lawrence Bishnoi from inside the jail. The planning was then executed by a network of criminal operatives and cadres based in India and abroad.

According to the NIA's investigation, Lawrence, along with his brothers Sachin and Anmol Bishnoi and associates, including Goldy Brar, Kala Jathedi, Kala Rana, Bikram Brar and Sampat Nehra were also raising funds to carry out all such terror and criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons and widespread extortions.