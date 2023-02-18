NIA's Swoopdown On PFI Continues, Agency Conducts Searches At 7 Locations In Rajasthan

In a mega swoop down on the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Rajasthan, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday, February 18 conducted searches at seven locations in Rajasthan in connection with the PFI conspiracy case. According to sources, three searches were conducted in the Kota district, and one search each was conducted in Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Bundi and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan.

The seven locations under NIA radar are residential and commercial premises of suspects in the case which was initially registered suo-moto by the NIA on September 19, 2022.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recovered some incriminating documents, digital devices, air guns, and sharp weapons. Officials also retrieved propaganda material during the searches.

Notably, the PFI conspiracy case is related to the information received from reliable sources that PFI's Sadiq Sarraf, a resident of the Baran district in Rajasthan and Mohammed Asif from Kota, along with the office bearers, members and cadres of the banned outfit are indulging in unlawful activities.

NIA's crackdown on PFI continues

Earlier this month, NIA arrested an accused more linked to the outfit from Rajasthan's Jaipur. According to the central agency, the accused has been identified as Mohammad Sohail, a resident of Udaipur.

"Continuing its operations against PFI activist cadres involved in conspiracies to commit violent and unlawful acts/activities, NIA has arrested another accused on 10.2.2023 from Jaipur, Rajasthan," the NIA said in a statement. The accused was arrested from Jaipur during a search operation conducted by the NIA sleuths in close coordination with state police forces.