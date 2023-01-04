'Nidhi Looked Scared': Neighbour Of Eyewitness In Delhi Hit & Run Case Speaks To Republic

Two days after a 20-year-old woman, identified as Anjali, was dragged to death for over 12 kilometres in outer Delhi area, her companion Nidhi was traced and questioned. In light of sensational claims made against Anjali by Nidhi, Republic reached her residence. Nidhi's neighbours while speaking to the channel, exposed how she was at home the day following the incident, and 'looked scared'.

Recollecting what happened on January 1, a neighbour said, "On the said date, she was home the entire day. She met me around 7 in the evening. Her face was pale, she looked extremely scared. She is usually jovial, but that day she was not smiling. I even asked her, but she did not reveal anything."

What claim did Nidhi make?

At 01:17 am, on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, Anjali and Nidhi, in a CCTV footage, were seen fighting with each other outside a private hotel in the Sultanpuri area of North West Delhi. Around 01:45 am, the victim and her friend were spotted leaving the hotel, and at 02:10 am, the scooty with the two occupants was captured in a CCTV in the Krishan Vihar area.

Addressing the media, Nidhi said, "She (Anjali) was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. It is the fault of the girl. I had told her to let me drive telling her that she was drunk but she opposed it. After being hit by the car, she came under the car and got dragged with it."

The 20-year-old victim, riding a scooty, was hit by a car. The occupants of the car, in an attempt to flee, drove away with the woman's body stuck in the wheels of the car. This led to the body being dragged for nearly 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. Her body was later found on the road.