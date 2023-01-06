As the investigation into the Delhi hit-and-run case continues, Republic Media Network on Friday, January 6, spoke exclusively to the family of deceased Anjali and parents of the eyewitness, Nidhi. Notably, 20-year-old Anjali lost her life after being hit by a Baleno car and dragged for over 12 kilometers in the early hours of January 1, 2023. Nidhi, the victim's friend, is the only eyewitness of the Kanjhawala accident.

Republic speaks to Anjali and Nidhi's kin on hit & run case

While speaking on her daughter's claims, Nidhi's mother told Republic TV, "My daughter came home and told me that Anjali met with an accident and they killed her by dragging her on road. Nidhi fell and the accused tried to run over their car on her as well but she got saved and Anjali was dragged away." "I don't know Anjali's mother personally," she added.

Anjali's family claimed that Delhi police didn't inform anything about Nidhi's presence, instead they got to know about her through the media.

On being asked about why Nidhi fled the accident spot and kept quiet about Anjali's accident, her mother said, "Nidhi informed me about the same very night. She was very scared that's why she returned and didn't inform anyone. She was also injured and said the accused tried to hit her as well. Her phone was damaged. I only know the things what Nidhi told me and I don't know anything else. I am not able to talk to her but she is saying the truth."

Nidhi's parents answering on why their daughter left Anjali after the accident.

In reference to Nidhi's claims about Anjali being in an 'inebriated' state, when asked about Nidhi, her mother stated, "I was not aware whether she was drunk or not or stayed in a hotel on the night of the accident."

Nidhi's mother claims she doesn't know if her daughter was drunk or not on the night of the accident.



Anjali's family stated that the Delhi police has sought 2 to 3 days time for the investigation and if there will be no positive results, then they will approach the Home Ministry and demand a CBI investigation in the case on Monday, January 9. The victim's family has demanded death penalty for all the accused.

It is pertinent to mention that the Delhi Police arrived at Nidhi's residence on January 6 and took her for questioning. This comes after Nidhi's statement and Anjali's post-mortem finding failed to match, which raised several questions about why she is lying, being the prime eyewitness and seemingly, the last person with whom the victim had her last conversation. The sixth accused identified as Ashutosh, also the owner of the Baleno car, was arrested by the Delhi Police earlier in the day.

Image: Republic World