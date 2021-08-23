COVID-19: MHA Panel Cautions Third Wave Likely To Peak In October, Sends Report To PMO

The National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) has warned of a third COVID-19 wave peak in October in its recent report to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), news agency ANI reported on Monday. The update over the possible third wave comes even as India is already tackling the COVID-19 pandemic after its recent second wave. However, the government of India has already stated that it is prepared to tackle the possible third wave.

NIDM warns of third COVID-19 wave peak in October

Centre prepared to tackle possible third wave of COVID-19: Anurag Thakur

Earlier, Union Minister Anurag Thakur informed that the Centre is 'fully ready' to tackle the possible third wave of COVID-19. As a part of its measures to tackle the next wave, the government has also made a provision of Rs 23,123 crore, Thakur added. The Union Minister further informed that special emphasis is being given to strengthening paediatric care amid apprehension that the third wave may affect children more than others.

"The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is fully ready to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19. A provision of Rs 23,123 has been made to deal with it," said Thakur.

Additional measures taken by the Centre also include the curbing of the export of COVID rapid antigen testing kits. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification on Monday, 16 August, informed that restrictions have been imposed on the export. In addition, the exporters are also required to procure a license or permission from the DGFT for any items that have been listed under the restricted category. The measures have been adopted to ensure the domestic availability of the kits.

"The export of COVID-19 rapid antigen testing kits... has been put under the restricted category, with immediate effect," the DGFT said in a notification.

COVID-19 in India

According to the Union Health Ministry's data on Monday, India has recorded 25,072 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 3,24,49,306. In addition, 44,157 fresh recoveries took the number of recovered cases to 3,16,80,626 while 389 new deaths have taken the death toll to 4,34,756. Moreover, as a part of the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, 58.25 crore doses of vaccines have been administered so far, the Health Ministry data added.