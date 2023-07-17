NIFT Gandhinagar Presents 'Panchtatva' Designs To G20 Delegates In Fashion Showcase

A fashion show was organised by NIFT Gandhinagar along with renowned designers, keeping in mind the vision and philosophies of 'Mission Life' as a part of the G20 Finance Ministers' and Central Banks Deputies meeting and summit. The show was specifically planned keeping in mind the people-to-planet approach which talks about mindfulness as an integral part of the sustainable future.

The theme of the fashion show consisted of five elements-- Air, Water, Fire, Earth and Sky. In this fashion show, three renowned designers showcased and designed their collections around the elements. Five sequences were shown by designers like Ritu Beri, Anju Modi and Payal Jain representing fire, water and sky respectively.

'Artwork and fabric of the entire country inculcated to showcase'

"We are keeping in mind, the vibrancy of Gujarat - so many techniques of the state artisans have been inculcated. The artwork and fabric of the entire country inculcated to showcase," said designer Ritu Beri.

The other designers also stated that they have practised the philosophies of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

All five sequences showcased had an intricate elaboration of the textiles, and craftwork from across the country depicting the elements.

"There is cotton, colours depicted via the textures and textiles. All of this, keeping in mind philosophies of sustainability, spirituality, and in our rig Vedas as well, these elements make up the entire world. We are depicting that," said Anju Modi, who has designed clothes for big movies like Bajirao Mastani etc.

Sky, the elements were showcased by Priyal Jain who further stated, "All the clothes are white but you will see the colours that showcase elements in their true vibrancy - but all of this while keeping in mind the balance, sustainability, textiles, etc. There are a lot of intricate designs of chicken kadhai, block printing…each craft depicting a certain region and that truly embodies the philosophies of oneness, one creation."

NIFT Gandhinagar Director Sameer Sood said, "Five sequences, each representing an element, will celebrate indigenous traditional artisanal craftsmanship, promoting unity through skilful and mindful actions. The wind sequence takes us on an eternal transformative journey through the mythical city of Banaras, blending jacquard and Mashru weaves with exquisite techniques like Marori, Zardozi, and foil printing. The water sequence encompasses diverse geographies, merging artisanal techniques like resist dying (bandhani, batik, laheria, and shibori) and block printing (ajarakh, bagru, and bagh) from India, China, Japan, and Indonesia. Similarly, the Earth sequence showcases the artistry of 'Mata Ni Pachedi,' Pichhvai, and kalamkari."