Last Updated:

Nigerian Arrested In Delhi For Duping Kerala Woman Of Rs 81 Lakh

A Nigerian national was arrested from Delhi for allegedly duping a woman here of Rs 81 lakh, Kerala police said on Saturday.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: Representational image (ANI)


A Nigerian national was arrested from Delhi for allegedly duping a woman here of Rs 81 lakh, Kerala police said on Saturday.

The Cyber Cell wing of the Kerala police have apprehended the 26-year-old man who had cheated the woman hailing from Changanassery after befriending her through Facebook.

Police said the accused, using a fake name, befriended the woman in early 2021 and on August 15 of the same year, told her that a gift worth Rs 30 crore has been sent to her as their Independence Day gift.

Later, the woman received a call claiming to be from a diplomatic officer from Mumbai Customs and asked her to deposit Rs 22,000 to a bank account as Customs Duty.

Police said the woman was threatened to deposit more money in the following days and in July 2022, she approached the police with a complaint.

The cyber cell traced the accused to Delhi and arrested him. 

READ | Rahul's 'unauthorised' visit raises security concerns, will ensure it doesn't happen again: Delhi University
READ | Kejriwal house row: Delhi BJP launches 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' campaign against Delhi CM
READ | Delhi Capitals coach James Hopes believes veteran bowler got 'more years left' in IPL
READ | Parts of Delhi receive fresh spell of rain, IMD predicts light drizzle today

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT