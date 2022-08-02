Another Nigerian man living in Delhi has tested positive for monkeypox, taking the total number of infected people in the country to eight, official sources said on Monday. The 35-year-old man had no recent travel history.

He is the third person in the national capital to test positive for the infection. On Monday, a Nigerian man with no recent history of foreign travel tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, the first monkeypox patient in Delhi has been discharged from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

Eight Monkeypox cases in India so far, says Union Health Min

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also informed the Parliament that eight Monkeypox cases have been confirmed in India.

"Eight cases of monkeypox have been reported so far in India and a national task force has been set up to monitor the development of diagnostics and vaccines," Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya said on Tuesday.

Of the eight cases, five have foreign travel history, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare said.

"The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has successfully isolated the monkeypox virus and an expression of interest has been floated for research institutions, vaccine and diagnostic kits manufacturers in India to take the virus strain for further research to develop a vaccine in the country," Mandaviya added.

A national task force on monkeypox has been constituted to monitor the development of diagnostics and vaccines for the management of monkeypox.

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis, a virus transmitted from animals to humans) with symptoms alike to those seen in the past in smallpox patients but clinically less severe.

There are two distinct genetic clades of monkeypox - The west African and Central African (Congo Basin) clades. The Congo Basin clade has historically caused more severe disease and is thought to be more transmissible.