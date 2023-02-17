Nigerian Woman Arrested At Delhi Airport For Smuggling Cocaine Worth Rs 18 Crore

A Nigerian woman has been arrested for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth Rs 18 crore into the country at Delhi airport, a customs official said on Friday.

The accused was intercepted at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport after her arrival from Addis Ababa on February 8, he said.

About 1.2 kg cocaine, valuing Rs 18 crore, concealed in the false cavity of her bag was recovered, he said, adding that further investigation in the matter is underway.

