Night Curfew In Delhi Announced Amid Rising COVID Cases: Check Timings And Exemptions

Taking cognisance of the rapidly rising COVID cases in the national capital, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday issues the restrictions placed under the ‘Yellow Alert’ of the Delhi government’s GRAP (Graded Action Plan) to contain the spread of the virus.

Among all the other strict restrictions, Night Curfew in Delhi has been announced. The night curfew in Delhi will be imposed from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am in all areas. Under this all non-essential travel has been banned, only front line workers and health care workers will be permitted to travel in the National Capital Territory.

Other exemptions placed due to the rising COVID cases in Delhi are:

1. Shops dealing with nonessential items will only be allowed to operate on an odd-even basis while the weekly markets will be allowed at the half capacity of vendors.

2. Along with that, restaurants and bars will operate at 50% capacity between 8 AM -10 PM and 12 PM -10 PM respectively.

3. All schools, educational institutions, cinema halls, banquets, auditoriums, and others will remain closed.

4. Public transport will operate at 50% category. Autos, cabs will be allowed to carry only 2 people at once.

5. While government officers will work with 100% Grade 1 officers, private firms will be allowed to operate with 50% staff. A complete ban has been imposed on any kinds of social gatherings followed by shutting down of sports complexes, stadiums, and others.

The notification also instructs concerned officials, including district magistrates, district DCPs, Zonal deputy commissioners, concerned authorities of Municipal Corporation, among others to carry out the guidelines appropriately

Significant rise in COVID cases in Delhi

The Yellow Alert has been issued after the national capital observed a massive surge in cases after 9 months. Delhi recorded 331 COVID cases in the last 24 hours and one death, Though CM Arvind Kejriwal assured that there is no need to panic about the surge in the cases, as the newly registered cases were mostly mild, asymptomatic and didn’t require serious care. Despite the 0.5% rise in positivity rate in Delhi for two consecutive days, the demand for ventilators and Oxygen has been low.

Omicron cases in Delhi

With a total of 165 Omicron cases, Delhi has the second-highest number of infections after Maharashtra with 167 cases, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday, with a single-day rise, it recorded 331 new coronavirus cases followed by one death.

Image: PTI