Night Curfew In UP Districts Witnessing Surge In COVID Cases; Schools Closed Till April 30

Amid an alarming rise in coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced new restrictions. As Uttar Pradesh reported 15,353 new Covid-19 infections on April 11, the highest single-day spike in the state this year, the government imposed night curfew in all districts with more than 500 active cases and closure of schools till April 30.

The new restrictions were decided at an all-party meeting chaired by Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhawan in Lucknow in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath. As per an order passed by the state government, districts reporting over 100 daily cases, or those with more than 500 active cases, will be placed under a night curfew. Many places, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj are already under curfew.

It was also decided that atleast 1 lakh RT-PCR tests will be conducted daily to identify people who have contracted coronavirus.

While schools will remain shut until the end of the month, pre-scheduled examinations can be held. "Classes of all the government/non-government schools from classes 1 to 12 will remain close in the state until April 30. Coaching centers will be closed. Pre-scheduled examinations may take place during this period. Teachers and other staff can be present as per the requirement," a statement read.

Fresh guidelines amid panchayat elections & upcoming festivals

The government had also announced restrictions on gatherings of five or more people in religious places to prevent further a surge in COVID cases during the upcoming festivals of Navratri and Ramzan.

The panchayat elections that are scheduled in the state from April 15 have are facing new restrictions following imposition of new guidelines. According to the government, candidates cannot hold more than five public rallies in a day. Moreover, wearing masks have been made mandatory during campaigning.

All the government offices have been directed to have a Covid-19 helpdesk as an effort to control the rise of the pandemic. Further, it has been decided that Allahabad High Court will be functioning virtually from Monday.

Surge in Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 cases

In the last 24 hours, the state has recorded 15,353 new Covid-19 cases taking the total tally to 6,92,092. With this, the active cases are currently at 71,341 while 6,11, 622 patients have recovered from the Covid-19 infections so far. The state has administered 85,15,296 doses of Covid-19 cases so far.