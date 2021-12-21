Night Temps Increase In Rajasthan, Respite To People From Cold Wave

Night temperatures increased in parts of Rajasthan due to weakening of northerly winds in the last 24 hours, bringing respite to people of the state, which was reeling under a cold wave.

Temperatures are likely to increase further in the next 24 hours, the meteorological department said on Tuesday.

"Night temperatures have gradually increased by three to five degrees in the last 48 hours. Severe cold wave was there in Fatehpur and cold wave conditions at a few other places. The temperatures have increased as the strong northerly winds have weakened," an official said.

Fatehpur in Sikar recorded 1.3 degrees Celsius on Monday night, followed by Karauli and Churu where the minimum temperatures were 2.3 and 2.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The department said that Alwar, Bhilwara, Sikar, Ganganagar and Jaipur recorded minimums of 3.1, 3.3, 4, 5.3 and 7.2 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave conditions are likely to abate during the next 24 hours, the official said.

