Nightmare On The Streets In Delhi's Inderpuri: Sewage Floods & Cow Attacks Just The Start

From broken and water-logged roads to blocked sewer lines and from havoc of thieves to the threat of stray animals, the menace of civic apathy has left residents of Central Delhi's Inderpuri in misery. Once a prestigious residential area in the heart of Delhi, Inderpuri has now been facing the brunt of government departments' apathy for the past several years. Now, with the arrival of the monsoon, the condition in the area has only deteriorated to extremes.

Shattered roads, water-clogged streets, over-flowing sewer lines, stray cattle and dogs, increasing incidents of theft have now become a regular part of everyday life for the people of Inderpuri.

The concerned departments, officials and government representatives, however, claim that work to resolve all the civic related issues is underway in Inderpuri and soon the changes will start reflecting. The locals meanwhile allege that such promises and claims have kept coming and going for the past several years, but nothing concrete shaped up on the ground. Let us look at the ground reality, the residents’ allegations and the civic authorities’ claims.

(One of water-clogged streets in Inderpuri)

Development work under progress, changes will reflect soon, claim officials

Broken and water-logged roads

As per a local resident, the roads in the area were last repaired before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Around 8-9 roads were repaired during the time and the rest were ignored. Since then no maintenance work has been done by the concerned department. Due to lack of maintenance, the condition of the roads has become miserable. The potholes on the broken roads, further lead to water-logging, making it difficult for the commuters to pass through. The locals allege that both the MLA and the councillor belong to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), but then too, the situation hasn’t changed in the area.

(The 'road' of Inderpuri's main market)

Decades old drainage system

The drainage system in Inderpuri is said to be over 40 years old. Moreover, lack of maintenance and cleaning of drains by the civic authorities has only led to worsening of the sewers' condition. If locals are to be believed, apart from a few places, most of the operational drains are very old. However, work is under progress at a few places to change the sewer line. The old sewer lines have broken at several places leading sewage water spewing out on to the street.

(Sewer-water over flowing onto the streets of Inderpuri)

Threat and evidence of theft

Increasing incidents of theft in Inderpuri have also become a matter of concern among the people residing in the area. Apart from thieves, scrap pickers are also seemingly getting involved in committing thefts. A video of one of such incident has also surfaced, wherein some women scrap pickers were caught stealing iron plates from outside a house in Inderpuri. Local residents say that such incidents keep taking place in the area, but the local police seem to be less interested in taking action against them.

(Scrap-pickers caught stealing iron-plates from outside a house in Inderpuri)

Stray animals have become a threat to life

Broken roads and blocked drains aren't the only problem the area is facing. The stray animals roaming in large numbers across Inderpuri is another major nightmare for the locals. As per one of the local residents, “The entire Inderpuri is surrounded by over eight cow dairies located in Todapur, near Inderpuri Block-C Shamshan Ghat, Rajendra Nagar and Budh Nagar areas. The dairy owners, after milking their cows in the morning, set them free in the residential areas of Inderpuri. This is why, apart from stray dogs, over 100 cows and cattle are also seen roaming in the area during the day time.”

(Stray cattles are seen across Inderpuri everyday)

These stray animals not only damage household materials and vehicles, but also cause traffic jams and incidents of grievous attacks on the local residents keep taking place. As per allegations by locals, some dairy owners are squatting on DDA land near ‘Shamshan Ghat’ and are operating their dairy farms illegally. But, due to their close links with officials in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the local police, no action is being taken against them.

What officials say

MLA (Rajinder Nagar), Durgesh Pathak stated, “The work to change the old sewer lines is underway in the area. As for now, we have successfully replaced about 80 percent of old sewer lines with new ones. Due to the new sewer line work in progress, the roads were damaged in the area. Further, the budget for the construction of new roads has been sanctioned and very soon new roads will be laid in the area.”

On the issue of stray cattle, he said, “The MCD officials keep shifting these stray cattles from the area. Last week, around 40 cattle were caught and shifted from the area. Moreover, a proposal to shift these stray cattle to a specific place was sent to the Delhi government, from where it has been sent to the L-G for further approval. As soon as the approval comes, the process to relocate these stray cattle will be initiated.”

Responding to the claims regarding illegal acquisition of DDA lands by the dairy owner in Inderpuri, DDA spokesperson, Vijay Shankar Patel said, “We have sought details and facts behind these allegations from the local DDA official. Based on the report submitted by the concerned official, further course of action will be taken.”

