Nikki Yadav Case: Sahil Gehlot Taken To Temple Where They Solemnised Marriage In 2020

The Delhi Police took Sahil Gehlot, accused of killing his first wife Nikki Yadav and keeping her body in a refrigerator, to the Arya Samaj Mandir in Greater Noida where they had solemnised the marriage, sources said on Sunday.

According to the sources, police have recorded the statements of the temple's priest and the witnesses who were present at the time of the marriage.

Gehlot allegedly killed Yadav, stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba in southwest Delhi, and went off to marry another woman. The incident had come to light on February 14, Valentine's Day, four days after the crime.

The police have so far arrested Gehlot, his father and four others -- two cousins and two friends -- in connection with the case. The police claimed that they had planned to get rid of Yadav so that Sahil Gehlot could marry a second time to a woman of the family's choosing.

The police on Saturday recorded the statement of Nikki Yadav's younger sister.

In her statement, she denied that she was aware of the marriage of her sister to Sahil Gehlot. She told the police that she knew that they were good friends, they said.

Gehlot married Yadav at an Arya Samaj temple in 2020. The couple had not informed their respective families about their marriage.

"However, when Gehlot's parents started looking for a girl for his marriage and started pressuring him to take interest in marriage..., he finally revealed to his family that he was already married," a police officer said earlier.

When Gehlot's family got to know about his marriage to Yadav, they expressed their displeasure over him marrying a girl of his choice without informing them.

Nikki Yadav's parents told police that they were not aware of her relationship or her wedding with Gehlot.