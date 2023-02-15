Nikki Yadav Murder: Body Recovered From Dhaba, Accused's Car Seized; What We Know So Far

New Delhi has once again witnessed a Shraddha Walkar-like spine-chilling murder which has now sent a shockwave across the national capital. On Tuesday, a 25-year-old woman Nikki Yadav's body was found in a freezer at a dhaba located on the outskirts of Najafgarh's Mitraon village.

The deceased woman was murdered by her long-time boyfriend Sahil Gehlot as he strangulated her using a mobile cable. The entire incident has similarities to the Shraddha murder case in which the victim was also strangulated, chopped off, and disposed by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala on May 18, 2022.

The accused Sahil Gehlot has been arrested by the police and is being interrogated.

Accused kills girlfriend, marries another woman

According to the Crime branch Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh, the accused Sahil Gehlot and the victim Nikki Yadav were in a relationship since 2018. "They met in Uttam Nagar in Delhi while they were taking coaching classes for competitive exams. They were in a relationship for the last 5 years," the DCP said.

The Additional DCP added that the accused was going to get married to another woman and when the victim came to know about it she raised an objection and urged the accused to marry her. Later, the accused got enraged by the victim's continuous demand of marrying her.

According to the police officials, the incident occurred near the Kashmere Gate ISBT area of north Delhi where Sahil Gehlot, allegedly choked the girl to death in a car. Later, the accused took her body to his village near Uttam Nagar and kept it in a fridge at his dhaba. He then went on to marry some other woman on the same day.

Nikki's father demands death penalty for Sahil Gehlot

Deceased victim Nikki Yadav's father Sunil Yadav has demanded justice for his daughter and the death penalty for the accused Sahil Gehlot. "I came to know about the incident on Tuesday morning. The accused man should be hanged to death. We got to know about her death yesterday. She had visited home around 1.5 months ago".

Accused's car seized

According to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, the car inside which Sahil Gehlot allegedly murdered Nikki Yadav and also used to transport her body to his dhaba has been recovered.