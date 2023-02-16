Nikki Yadav Murder Case: Accused Deleted Data Including WhatsApp Chats From Victim's Phone

In the latest update on the Nikki Yadav murder probe, accused Sahil Gehlot deleted all the data including the WhatsApp chats pertaining to him and her, on Yadav's phone.

According to the ANI report, citing sources, accused Sahil Gehlot who was in a relationship with the victim, revealed that Yadav was with him on the night of February 9, and both of them roamed around for many hours, after which he killed her in a parking lot near Nigambodh Ghat between on February 10 between 08:30-09:00 am.

"Accused Sahil deleted all data including WhatsApp chats between them on Yadav's phone. Delhi Police Crime Branch is examining CCTV footage of Uttam Nagar-Nizamuddin-Kashmere Gate," sources said, ANI reported. Adding further they said that police have questioned a few people living near Yadav's rented accommodation in Uttam Nagar.

Accused Sahil deleted all data including WhatsApp chats between them on Yadav's phone. Delhi Police Crime Branch is examining CCTV footage of Uttam Nagar-Nizamuddin-Kashmere Gate. Police have questioned a few people living near Yadav's rented accommodation in Uttam Nagar: Sources — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023

Preliminary report suggests cause of death strangulation: Police

On Wednesday, police said that the cause of the death of Nikki Yadav was strangulation and no other injury marks were found on her body as per the preliminary opinion of doctors, PTI reported. According to the police, Yadav was allegedly strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot who stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba (eatery) in southwest Delhi and went off to marry another woman the same day.

Adding further, police said that other than some strangulation marks caused because of a data cable used to kill Yadav, no other injuries were found on her body. In addition to this, Republic has learned through sources that the accused danced and enjoyed with his friends during his engagement ceremony on February 9 before killing his live-in partner.

Meanwhile, the last rites of Yadav were performed in her native on Wednesday evening in Haryana's Jhajjar. Yadav's body was recovered from the eatery's refrigerator on Tuesday morning, four days after the murder.

(With inputs from agencies)