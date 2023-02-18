Nikki Yadav Murder Case: Delhi Police Constable Among 5 Co-accused, Related To Sahil

Amid the ongoing investigation in the gruesome Nikki Yadav murder case, it has been learnt that one of the co-accused Naveen, who also happens to be a relative of Sahil, is a police constable in Delhi Police. Notably, Naveen was among the five accused arrested in the case by the Crime branch of the Delhi police.

According to the police sources, Naveen (Delhi police constable) is the cousin of prime accused Sahil and helped him plan the murder of Nikki, who was allegedly his live-in partner.

All the five co-accused, including prime accused Sahil’s father Virender Singh, two cousins Ashish and Naveen and two friends Amar and Lokesh of Sahil Gehlot were thoroughly interrogated and arrested after verifying and ascertaining their role in connection with the killing, sources reported. An FIR has been registered under sections 120 B, 201, 202 and 212 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sahil’s big revelation

After prime accused Sahil Gehlot was interrogated at length during police custody remand, he revealed that the deceased was asking him not to marry another girl as Nikki was his wife and not his live-in partner. He further stated that they both got married in the year 2020. It was therefore she pleaded with him to not go ahead with the marriage fixed by his family with another girl on February 10.

Following this, they hatched a conspiracy and planned to murder Nikki. After executing the plan, Sahil informed the other co-accused persons about it on the same day of the murder, February 10, and then all of them went ahead with the marriage ceremony.

Sahil’s father among the co-accused

The Delhi Police has nabbed the father of the main accused Gehlot for being an accomplice in the murder. “Apart from the main accused Sahil Gehlot, Delhi Police have arrested 5 people. His father has also been arrested on the charges of helping him in the conspiracy,” said the Crime Branch of Delhi Police informed.

“Sahil's father Virender Singh has been arrested after police found that he knew that his son had allegedly murdered Nikki. He has been booked under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC,” the police said.