Nikki Yadav Murder Probe: Delhi Commission For Women Issues Notice To Police

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said that a notice has been issued by the women rights commission to the Delhi Police over the murder of a 25-year-old girl and has requested the cops to take strict action against the accused.

The DCW chief said, "The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to Delhi Police regarding this matter. We have requested Delhi Police to take strict actions against the accused as this is a very serious matter and provide all possible details."

Another Shraddha Walkar-like shocking murder

The nation has witnessed yet another shocking incident where the body of a 25-year-old woman was found inside a freezer at a dhaba located on the outskirts of Najafgarh's Mitraon village.

The woman identified as Nikki Yadav was murdered after her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot strangulated her with a mobile cable. The gruesome murder has a lot of similarities to the Shraddha murder case in which the victim was also strangulated, and her chopped body parts were disposed of at different locations by her boyfriend on May 18, 2022. The accused is in the custody of police and is being investigated.

As per the Crime branch Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh, the accused Sahil Gehlot, and the victim were in a relationship since 2018. DCP Singh said, "They met in Uttam Nagar in Delhi while they were taking coaching classes for competitive exams. They were in a relationship for the last five years."

The Additional DCP further added that Gehlot was planning to marry another girl and when Nikki came to know about it, she objected and forced the accused to marry her. Later, the accused got furious at the victim's continous demand of marrying her.

The incident took place near the Kashmere Gate ISBT area of north Delhi where Sahil Gehlot, allegedly killed Nikki in a car. Her body was then taken by him to his native village near Uttam Nagar and kept in a fridge at his dhaba. He then married some other woman on the same day.

The car in which Sahil Gehlot allegedly killed the victim, and also used it to transport her body was seized by the Delhi police.

Nikki Yadav's father demands justice

The victim Nikki Yadav's father Sunil Yadav demanded justice for his daughter and death penalty for the accused Gehlot.

"I came to know about the incident on Tuesday morning. The accused man should be hanged to death. We got to know about her death yesterday. She had visited home around 1.5 months ago," the victim's father stated.