Nikki Yadav Murder: Sahil Gehlot's Father Among Five More People Arrested By Delhi Police

In the spine-chilling Nikki Yadav murder case, the father of the main accused Sahil Gehlot was among the five more people arrested in the case by the Crime branch of the Delhi police.

The others arrested by the police include Sahil’s friend, cousin and brother.

In a shocking murder case, which has many parallels with the gruesome Shraddha Walkar case, Sahil Gehlot strangulated Nikki Yadav with a mobile cable and then murdered her. Later her body was found inside a freezer at a dhaba located on the outskirts of Najafgarh's Mitraon village.

Sahil Gehlot’s father arrested

The father of the main accused Gehlot was nabbed by the crime branch for being an accomplice in the murder, “Apart from the main accused Sahil Gehlot, Delhi Police have arrested 5 people. His father has also been arrested on the charges of helping him in the conspiracy,” said Crime Branch, Delhi Police.

He was booked with the charge of criminal conspiracy, said police, “Sahil's father Virender Singh has been arrested after police found that he knew that his son had allegedly murdered Nikki. He has been booked u/s 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. 4 others incl friend, cousin & brother of accused Sahil Gehlot arrested.”

During the police investigation, Sahil Gehlot revealed that the victim Nikki Yadav was forcing her not to marry again as they had solemnised their marriage in 2020. Thus it has now emerged both were not live-in partners but married. Sahil's parents had fixed his marriage to another girl, which was scheduled for February 10. As Nikki was pleading with Sahil to not marry again and thus he along with with other accused hatched a conspiracy to kill her. He executed the plan and informed the other co-accused on February 10 about the murder. He then married on the same day. All 5 co-accused (father, two cousins Ashish and Naveen and two friends Amar and Lokesh)were thoroughly interrogated and arrested after verifying and ascertaining their roles. Notably, Naveen is a constable in Delhi police.

Nikki Yadav murdered by live-in partner

According to the Crime Branch Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh both Nikki and Sahil were in a relationship since 2018 however the latter had planned to get married to another woman. Nikki came to know about his plans and asked Sahil to marry her. He got enraged by the persistent demands made by Nikki for marriage and in a fit of rage murdered her.

"They met in Uttam Nagar in Delhi while they were taking coaching classes for competitive exams. They were in a relationship for the last 5 years," the DCP said.

According to the police officials, the incident occurred near the Kashmere Gate ISBT area of north Delhi where Sahil Gehlot, allegedly choked the girl to death in a car. Later, the accused took her body to his village near Uttam Nagar and kept it in a fridge at his dhaba. He then went on to marry some other woman on the same day.

Image: Republic