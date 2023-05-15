Nine Arrested In Kerala Over Lynching Bihar Native To Death On Suspicion Of Theft

A 36-year-old migrant worker was murdered on suspicion of theft at Kondotty in Kerala's Malappuram on Sunday, May 14. Nine people have been arrested in connection to the alleged killing of Rajesh Manchi, a native of Bihar, who was brutally beaten by a group of people after he allegedly fell from a house in the Kizhissery area of Malappuram and was caught by locals on suspicion of theft.

According to the police, Rajesh Manchi was brutally thrashed by locals using pipes and wooden sticks with his hands tied behind his back on the night of May 12. The migrant worker suffered serious injuries in the chest, ribs, and hips. The cause of death was reportedly injuries from the beating.

"Rajesh Manchi was found under suspicious circumstances in Kizhissery on the night of May 12. He was then interrogated with his hands tied and brutally beaten for more than two hours, " said officials.

Kerala | Nine people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and killing a Bihar native, identified as Rajesh Manchi, on May 12. The arrested accused said that he (Rajesh) had come to commit theft. A detailed investigation in this regard is being done. A special team headed… pic.twitter.com/DgHtqsUX8N — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023

According to police officials, when Manchi became unconscious, the accused informed the local public servant, who is turn informed the police. Following the information, a team from a nearby police station arrived and took him to the hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead.

The arrested accused said that he came for theft. Although this is the preliminary conclusion, the police were conducting a detailed investigation in this regard, said officials. Officials said that the death of a Bihar native in Keezhissery, Malappuram, was a case of lynching.

Sujith Das, SP Malappuram said that Rajesh Manchi was brutally beaten by 9 people with his hands tied behind his back. 9 people have been arrested in connection to the incident. “The mobile phones of the attackers were seized and nearby CCTV of the area is being scanned. The accused attempted to destroy the evidence and erase CCTV visuals,” he said.

“A special team under the leadership of Kondotti ASP is investigating the case. While the arrested accused in their statement alleged that Rajesh was attempting a theft” SP said further. The body was sent for post-mortem examination and has been handed over to his relatives, he added.