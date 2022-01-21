Nine Deaths, 2,940 Fresh Virus Cases In Himachal Pradesh

Nine more people succumbed to Covid in Himachal Pradesh on Friday as 2,940 fresh cases took the state’s infection count to 2,57,350, a health official said.

So far, 3,908 people have died from the infection in the state.

Six men and three women succumbed to the virus on Friday, the officials said, adding that three deaths were reported from Kangra, two from Sirmaur and one each from Shimla, Solan, Una and Mandi.

The highest 721 fresh cases were found in Shimla, followed by 438 in Solan, 396 in Kangra, 350 in Mandi, 220 in Hamirpur, 212 in Una, 154 in Bilaspur, 131 in Sirmaur, 121 in Kinnaur, 109 in Kullu, 81 in Chamba and seven in Lahaul-Spiti, he added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 17,071 from 15,618 on Thursday, the official said.

Besides, 1,477 patients recovered from the viral disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,36,327, he said.

