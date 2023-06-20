Nine Fishermen Held Captive By The Sri Lankan Army Near Rameshwaram

Nine fishermen, have been held captive by the Sri Lankan Army near Rameswaram. Around 500 boats left for fishing on Monday, June 19 from Rameshwaram after getting an entry receipt.

Sri Lankan army captured the boat and arrested nine fishermen when the boat was stationed at a place for fishing near Neduntheevu island in Sri Lanka.

The arrest has left the Tamil Nadu fishermen in shock and their families are seeking immediate action from the state and central governments.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)