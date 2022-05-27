Nine fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 27 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,88,410 on Friday as nine more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 9,126 as no fresh infection was detected, it said.

The state now has 76 active cases, while 12,79,155 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 12 in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

The daily positivity rate was at 0.06 per cent as 14,062 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The state had registered 11 infections and zero fatalities on Thursday. PTI HMB ACD ACD

