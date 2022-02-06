Nine health department officials suspended in J-K's Reasi for unauthorised absence

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) Nine health department employees, including two doctors, were suspended because of their unauthorised absence from duty in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesperson said.

Deputy Commissioner of Reasi Charandeep Singh ordered the suspension of the absentee employees.

On receiving people's complaints and taking note of videos circulating on social media about unauthorised absence of employees, including doctors, at Public Health Centre Gota, the deputy commissioner placed the erring staffers under suspension, the spokesperson said.

They were then attached in the office of Block Medical Officer, Mahore, he said, adding an inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the facts and reason of their unauthorized absence which affected essential services delivery.

The suspended officials included two medical officers, a senior ophthalmic technician and a pharmacist, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS NSD NSD

