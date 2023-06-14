Nine Killed, At Least 10 Injured After Fresh Violence Breaks Out In Manipur's Imphal East

Why you’re reading this: Nine people were killed and 10 others were injured in a suspected militants attack in a village in the Khamenlok area of the violence-hit Manipur. The militants armed with weapons launched an attack on the villagers of the Khamenlok, which borders the Imphal East district and Kangpoki district. Notably, the area where the gunfight occurred lies along the borders of the Meitei-dominated Imphal East district and the tribal-populated Kangpokpi district.

3 things you need to know:

Gunfight in Khamenlok

Earlier on Monday, June 12, nine people were injured after a gunfight erupted in the Khamenlok area between the militants and village volunteers. Following this, the security forces also exchanged fire with Kuki militants at Phougakchao Ikhai in the Bishnupur district on Tuesday.

The Kuki militants were trying to make bunkers close to Meitei localities when they were challenged by security forces resulting in the exchange of fire, reported news agency PTI. Meanwhile, the district authorities have cut short the curfew relaxation hours from the usual 5 am to 6 pm in Imphal East and Imphal West to 5 am to 9 am.

Fire breaks out in Manipur villages

Following the gunfight between the militants and the villagers on Monday, several villages of the northeastern state were set on fire. The villages that were affected by the fire were: Khubibung, Thambol, Aigijang, Songjan, P Phainom, Choullophai, Khamenlok Kuki, Jordenphai an Govajang.

The red villages in the above map are those which were set on fire last evening.

No end to Manipur violence

Manipur, last month, witnessed massive violence after clashes broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the northeastern state to protest against the grant of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community.

Even months after the attack, curfew is still imposed in 11 of the 16 districts of Manipur, while internet services still remain suspended in the entire northeastern state. Meanwhile, the violence has displaced over 50,000 people currently, staying at around 349 relief camps across the state.

(With inputs from PTI)