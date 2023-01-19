Last Updated:

Nine Killed In Maharashtra's Raigad After A Truck Collision With Van On Mumbai-Goa Highway

Nine people were killed and a child was injured when a speeding truck collided with their van on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

Written By
Megha Rawat

Image: Republic


In the wee hours of Thursday, a speeding truck collided with a van on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra's Raigad claiming the lives of at least nine people and injuring a child.

According to sources, the horrific accident occurred at around 4:45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. It is worth mentioning that the village is located more than 130 km from Mumbai. 

Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said, "The victims, all relatives, were going in the van to Guhagar in Ratnagiri district. The truck was going towards Mumbai. Nine people were killed. The deceased included a girl child and three women."

Soon after getting information of the major accident, police officials rushed to the spot and initiated the rescue operation. A four-year-old girl injured in the accident was taken to a hospital in Mangaon, the official said.

Later, the bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem. According to the police, the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

First Published:
