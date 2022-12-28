Last Updated:

Nine-month-old Murder Case Solved In Karnataka, Pro-Kannada Activist's Son Detained

Bengaluru cracked a murder case after nine months in Karnataka. In a video that was captured on camera, a man is seen getting brutally tortured and killed.

The Bengaluru police have cracked a murder case, involving a missing conman, after nine months. The victim Sharath who was a dealer in the business of selling used vehicles was severely beaten and hacked to death in Chikkaballapura. A video has emerged in which he can be seen getting brutally tortured and ultimately getting killed.

As per the initial information gathered, his body was later disposed off at Charmadi ghat, following which a complaint was filed by the victim's parents. Nine months after the tragic incident, the Cubbon park cops received a pen drive with visuals of Sharath being beaten up and tortured.

The accused have been identified as A.V. Sharath Kumar and is the son of a prominent pro-Kannada activist Dr. Chalapathi Gowda.

Coincidentally, both the accused and the victim had the same name. As of now, the accused has been taken into custody and is getting interrogated by the Police.  

The victim was a 'conman'

As per the police, the deceased was a conman who was caught in a debt trap. He allegedly looted a lot of people in Chikaballapur and Yelahanka assuring them of getting cars under a fictitious government subsidy scheme.  

The conned people approached the President of a Kannada group, who asked his son, A.V. Sharath Kumar, to collect money from the conman.

Later the victim Sharath was held by accused Sharath Kumar at his farmhouse in Chickballapur. There he was tied and beaten and was ultimately killed.  

