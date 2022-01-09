Nine more coronavirus deaths in Punjab, 3,922 new cases

Chandigarh, Jan 9 (PTI) Nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Sunday, while 3,922 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 6,21,449, according to a medical bulletin.

Three deaths were reported in Patiala followed by one each in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Mohali, Pathankot and Sangrur, pushing the toll to 16,675.

The positivity rate was 13.77 per cent while the number of active cases jumped to 16,343 from 12,614 on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, Patiala again reported a maximum of 768 infections followed by 750 in Mohali, 509 in Ludhiana, 305 in Amritsar and 292 in Jalandhar respectively.

A total 254 patients are on oxygen support while 10 critical patients are on ventilator support.

The recovery count rose to 5,88,401 after 145 more people recovered from the infection, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported fresh 666 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 68,421.

The toll stood at 1,080 while the positivity rate was 14.36 per cent.

The number of active cases in the city was 2,364 while the number of recoveries was 64,977. PTI CHS CK

