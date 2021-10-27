Nine new cases push Arunachal's COVID tally to 55,114

Itanagar, Oct 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday reported nine fresh COVID-19 cases, seven less than the previous day, with the caseload rising to 55,114, a health department official said.

The death toll in the northeastern state remained at 280 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

At least 10 people were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 54,697, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients currently stands at 99.24 per cent, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 137 active cases, the SSO said.

West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 32, followed by Tawang (22), Namsai (18), Lower Dibang Valley (16) and East Siang (12).

The northeastern state has so far conducted over 11.82 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 815 on Tuesday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate is currently at 1.10 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 12,95,778 people have been inoculated. PTI UPL BDC BDC

