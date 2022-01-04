Nine New Cases Push Arunachal's COVID Tally To 55,352

The COVID-19 tally of Arunachal Pradesh rose to 55,352 on Tuesday as nine more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

Of the fresh cases, four were reported from Lohit district, three from the Capital Complex Region and one each from Tawang and West Kameng, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The northeastern state did not register any new case on Monday.

Two more persons were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 55,047.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 99.45 per cent, the SSO said.

The death toll remained at 282 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 23 active cases.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 15, followed by Lohit at four, Tawang and West Kameng at two each.

Over 12.06 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 732 on Monday, Jampa said adding that the positivity ratio stood at 1.22 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 14,64,826 people, including 1,785 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years, have been inoculated.

