Nine new cases take COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 10,088

Port Blair, Jun 19 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported nine new COVID-19 cases, six less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 10,088, a health department official said on Sunday.

Five fresh patients have travel history, while four infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The Union Territory now has 32 active patients, and all of them are undergoing home quarantine.

One person recuperated from the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 9,927.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The administration has conducted over 7.48 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stood at 1.35 per cent, the official said.

Altogether 3,40,646 people above 18 years of age have been inoculated with both doses of vaccines so far.

At least 23,564 beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been immunised, while 26,661 people got the precautionary jab.

As many as 13,170 children in the age group of 12-14 years have received the vaccine dose, the official added. PTI COR BDC BDC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)