Nine SSB Jawans Transferred To Dumka From Bengal Detected With COVID-19

Nine out of 100 Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans who were transferred to Dumka in Jharkhand from West Bengal tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Friday.

The test reports of the remaining jawans are awaited.

The jawans of the border guarding force had reported at Narganj SSB camp under Kathikund police station in Dumka district three days back.

"Nine out of 100 SSB jawans who have been transferred to Dumka from Kolkata and other places in West Bengal have been found COVID-19 positive," Civil Surgeon, Dumka, Baccha Prasad Singh said.

