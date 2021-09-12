Nipah Virus: 20 Samples Of Primary Contacts Tested Negative, Kerala Admin Still On Alert

As Kerala faces a serious threat of the Nipah virus, state health minister Veena George on Saturday informed that 20 virus samples have been found negative after being tested for the infection. Providing details on the recent development, she stated that virus samples were tested at specially set up labs in Kozhikode Medical College out of which two of them were in high-risk contact. Furthermore, a total of 108 samples were tested in total and all were found negative, she added.

Veena George also spoke about the measures taken for monitoring the situation and said that tests are having conducted extensively including people with high-risk contact and all of them are isolated.

The health minister also spoke about the door-to-door survey conducted by the health authorities in the state and said that field surveillance is being done regularly. "Few people were identified with fever in the house to house survey in the containment zone, and with that, 19 people were tested COVID-19 positive", she said.

NIV team from Pune visits Kerala

Earlier on Friday, a team of health officials from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) reached Kerala for visiting the affected areas and for collecting samples for virus testing. Before that, a medical team from Central Government reached the Kozhikode district after a boy succumbed due to the Nipah virus confirming the first fatality in the state.

Nipah virus in Kerala

Kerala went into a state of panic after a 12-year-boy died due to the Nipah virus in Kozhikode. Since then, the Kerala health department has been on an alert. Kerala which faces a major spike in COVID-19 cases, now reports cases of Nipah virus from several other parts of the state.

Speaking on this, the Kerala health minister informed about around 68 people isolating themselves and stated that more tests will be conducted in the upcoming weeks.

Nipah virus which is a zoonotic virus can easily spread from animal to people and also from one person to another person. It generally spreads from fruit bats, pigs, and contaminated food. It shows some major symptoms including high fever, convulsions, vomiting, headache, muscle pain, among others.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP/Facebook