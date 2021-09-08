Nipah Virus: 20 Samples Test Negative, 68 Under Isolation, Says Kerala Heath Minister

On Wednesday, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that a total of 68 people are under isolation in Kozhikode's Government Medical College. She also informed us that 20 samples have tested negative for the Nipah virus. The death of a 12-year-old boy in Kozhikode has led to a Nipah scare in the state.

"Another 20 samples have tested negative for the Nipah virus in Kozhikode. Currently, 68 persons are under isolation in the Nipah ward of Government Medical College, Kozhikode, their health is stable," George said, as reported by ANI.

The Kerala Health Minister informed that the samples were collected from the people who were traced as contacts of the Nipah virus victim. Veena Geroge has been camping in Kozhikode for the last few days since the district reported the first case of the Nipah virus this year.

Nipah Virus in Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan administration is on high alert after a minor from Kozhikode died due to the Nipah virus on Sunday. During the contact tracing, 251 individuals were listed as contacts. Of these, 11 were symptomatic while 54 were in the high-risk category. The list also includes 129 healthcare workers. Earlier this week, the Centre had rushed a public health team of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to provide technical support to the state.

To contain the infection, the Nipah control room and call centre has also been placed by the government. A testing facility under the National Institute of Virology, Pune has also been set up at Kozhikode medical college.

The state government further released a health protocol for hospitals. "The prime objective is surveillance, testing and treatment of the patients. As part of surveillance, effective contact tracing and quarantine will be done," the press release said.

About Nipah virus

According to WHO, Nipah infection is transmitted from animals to humans. It can spread via contaminated food or from close contact with an infected individual's body fluids. In India, fruit bats are the most probable source of infection, WHO stated. Symptoms include sore throat, cough, body ache, fatigue and encephalitis.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI/@VeenaGeorgeOfficial-Facebook)