Nipah Virus In Kerala: 6 More People Detected With Minor Symptoms, 63 In Contact List

In a major development, it has been reported that six more people in Kerala have developed minor symptoms of the Nipah virus. With this, the state now has 63 more on the contact list taking the total to 251. Meanwhile, 32 high risks have been shifted to Kozhikode Medical College. Earlier, two health workers who had come in contact with the deceased boy were found to have symptoms.

Kerala is currently in a fresh state of worry as on Sunday, September 5, a central team rushed to Kerala's Kozhikode district after a 12-year-old boy died after contracting the Nipah virus. The team gathered samples of Rambutan fruits from the surrounding area in order to determine the source of infection. The sample could aid in determining the source of the virus and confirming whether it was spread by a bat. The team also questioned the deceased child's family and close friends in order to determine what food he ate and what animals he may have come into touch with.

Route map revealed of 1st Nipah virus case

Nipah virus

Nipah Virus is usually spread by fruit bats and can be lethal to humans and animals, according to the World Health Organization. According to reports, 188 primary contacts of the boy have been identified, with 20 of them falling into the high-risk category. As soon as the case was discovered on Sunday, a team from the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) was rushed to the state to provide technical assistance.

Central team in Kerala

The team has reportedly advised everyone to be extremely cautious and to notify health authorities as soon as possible if they have similar symptoms. The Central team gave the locals detailed instructions on how to follow protocol in their homes and environment. Within a three-kilometer radius of the Nipah virus victim's home, strict precautions have been implemented. These locations have been declared a containment zone, according to the announcement, and similar precautionary measures have been imposed in surrounding areas of Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Kannur districts. Following the 12-year-old boy's death in Kozhikode due to the Nipah virus infection, Kerala is now on high alert due to a high number of COVID-19 infections as well. The state also had recently witnessed a rise in Zika virus cases.