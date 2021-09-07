Nipah Virus: Karnataka Govt Directs Districts To Strengthen Surveillance And Preparedness

After two cases of the deadly Nipah virus emerged in the neighbouring state of Kerala, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday informed that he has instructed the experts to study the virus and give their suggestions to tackle the disease. This comes after a 12-year-old boy from Kerala died of the Nipah virus.

Basavaraj Bommai said, "I have instructed the experts to study in details about the Nipah virus. I have also told them to give suggestions regarding how it will spread, how to tackle it."

Nipah Virus: Karnataka govt warns districts neighbouring Kerala

The advisory issued by the Karnataka government reads, "In view of confirmed cases of Nipah virus (NiV) infection reported recently in the neighbouring state of Kerala, it is imperative to strengthen the surveillance and preparedness in the larger interest of Public Health in Karnataka also, with special focus in the districts bordering Kerala- Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagara."

The advisory further informed that the state government has given certain instructions to be implemented by district administrations to ensure the well-being of the community, which includes monitoring those coming from Kerala with any of the above-mentioned symptoms. Necessary public awareness should be spread among the public on Nipah, it added.

Karnataka government advisory also said that suitable samples have to be collected with all necessary precautions from suspected, probable contacts and sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for laboratory confirmation.

However, Kerala Health Minister Veena George informed ANI that all 24 samples of eight persons sent to the NIV Pune have tested negative for Nipah virus "All 24 samples of eight persons sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune were found negative (for Nipah virus). We are testing more samples. We have started field surveillance and will begin house-to-house surveillance in containment zones today," she added.

About Nipah virus

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), Nipah Virus is usually transmitted from animals to humans. In India and Bangladesh, fruit bats are the most likely source of infection, WHO stated. It can spread through contaminated food or directly between people. The virus can cause various illnesses ranging from asymptomatic infection to acute respiratory disease and deadly encephalitis in infected persons.

(Image: PTI-Representative)