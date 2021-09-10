Nipah Virus: Madurai's Govt Hospital Sets Up Special Ward To Treat Patients, No Cases Yet

A special ward has been set up in Madurai’s Government Rajaji Hospital for the treatment of patients suffering from the Nipah virus, said Dr. Natarajan, the Head of the department (HOD) Medicine of the hospital. He did say that the state has not detected any case of the Nipah virus as of now but is preparing itself for a possible outbreak in the future. He said, "We don't have any case of Nipah virus as of now, but we're prepared. We have allocated 20 beds in a separate ward in anticipation of the Nipah Virus. All beds are equipped with a multi-para monitor, ventilator, and oxygen support. We have a special team to manage this ward if we receive such a case, we are prepared to manage any complication."

Dr. Natarajan further implied that because of its symptoms, the virus is termed as a viral infection and therefore it will affect the body with viral fever symptoms like fever, body ache, running nose, etc. There could be respiratory issues but they will not be affecting the body to the extent of COVID-19. He said, “It is quite common in children and they can develop sudden drowsiness. In this virus, the Central Nervous system is more affected than the respiratory system." He continued, "The virus is basically transmitted from fruit buds, cats, dogs, and domestic pigs, and human to human transmission is also possible and fortunately, we have not received such cases. While testing the nose and throat swab samples are sent in Pune for further investigation, we have to isolate them, we don't have any specific treatment."

Kerala’s long fight against the Nipah Virus

Kerala’s Health Minister Veena George announced on Wednesday that a total of 68 people were under isolation after being affected by the Nipah virus in Government Medical College in Kozhikode district of Kerala. Kerala health officials were left helpless in 2018 when an outbreak of the Nipah virus first broke out in Kerala. As there is still no treatment for the disease, the authorities found it hard to contain the virus. Later when the virus revisited the state, it could only take the life of a young boy. The state is now preparing for a fourth wave of the virus and is already struggling to deal with the onslaught of COVID-19 cases as Kerala has been reporting almost 60% of the daily cases in India.

With ANI inputs