Nipah Virus: NIV Pune Team Visits Kerala To Collect Samples For Finding Source Of Virus

National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune has sent a team of health officials to Kerala on Saturday to collect samples from fruit-eating bats. The purpose of the visit is to find the source of the Nipah Virus in Kozhikode, said the Public relation department of the state government. The team of health officials from NIV arrived on Friday, September 10 and visited the Nipah epicenter.

Due to the sudden surge in the number of cases of the Nipah virus, the officials of Kerala went into a state of panic. Back on September 8, Kerala Health Minister Veena George had announced that 68 people have been asked to isolate themselves after being tested positive for the Nipah Virus in Government Medical College in Kozhikode district of Kerala. Although the Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus, it has transferability from person to person and can also spread through contaminated food. Earlier last week, a medical team representing the Central government reached the district of Kozhikode after the state reported the first death due to the Nipah virus.

Kerala is trying to stop a potential outbreak of the Nipah virus as it continues its fight to curb the huge number of daily COVID-19 cases. The state has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country and has reported more than 50% of the total cases in the past two months. The state was shocked with the revisit of the Nipah virus as this would be the fourth time that the deadly virus has spread across the state. Last week, a 12-year-old boy succumbed to the virus which prompted the health officials to begin contact-tracing and isolating everyone who came into contact with the boy. It was later reported that the sample of eight primary contacts have been tested negative.

What is the Nipah virus?

Nipah virus was first identified in the late 1990s after an unknown virus spread in Malaysia. It was later discovered that it can by fruit bats, pigs and through human-to-human contact. As of now, there is no vaccine for the virus and the symptoms include raging fevers, convulsions and vomiting. The virus has a fatality rate of 40% to 75%, therefore is an extremely dangerous virus. The Kerala Health Minister said that more samples will be tested in the next week and other contacts of the boy are being monitored at a hospital.

(With ANI inputs)