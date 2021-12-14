Nirav Modi Extradition: UK HC Sets Timetable In Case; India Asked To File Reply By Dec 23

The UK High Court on Tuesday heard fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi's appeal against his extradition to India. During the proceedings, the court set a timetable in the case asking Nirav Modi's defence to provide a list of questions to the Government of India by December 20. In turn, India has been asked to file a response to the fugitive's questions via UK’s Crown Prosecution Service by December 23. The matter will be taken up by the UK High Court for further hearing in January 2022.

To extradite the fugitive diamond, India had left no stone unturned in formalizing its strategy for the crucial hearing. Two senior officers Joint Director Anurag from CBI and Additional Director Satyabrata Kumar have been sent to London to assist the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service in contesting the appeal on behalf of the Indian government.

India's strategy for Nirav Modi's extradition

In the last hearing on August 9, Nirav Modi’s legal team had highlighted the prison condition in India and had claimed that the 'severe depression' of their client put him at a 'high risk of suicide' if he is sent back to India. Countering Nirav Modi's contentions of the prison environment not being 'conducive', India will assert that the fugitive will have a minimum of 3m square of personal space not including the furniture throughout detention (pre-trial, and post-trial, if convicted).

Republic TV had also revealed that in a written note from the Ministry of Home Affairs, India has recognized assertions of overcrowding, but has mentioned that the contention does not apply to Barrack No. 12, Arthur Road Jail, where Nirav Modi will be lodged. The barrack measures approximately 20 ft x 15 ft and has a ceiling that is 20ft high with ceiling fans and tube lighting. It has a separate toilet/washroom. The windows and main door are grilled and provide air circulation. There are 2 such cells in Barrack 12.

India is also expected to cite the high-level security at the Mumbai Central Prison before the court. Not only is there a high level of security at the entrance to No. 12, but there are also CCTV cameras to monitor the situation 24 hours a day.

Hammering the arguments surrounding Nirav Modi's health conditions, India will also cite how exercise takes place between 7 am to noon and 3 pm to 5.30 pm in the outdoor “open sky” yard area of Barrack 12 which is 15 feet x 40feet. In terms of medical assistance, medical facilities are available 24 hours a day 7-days a week in the jail. Four medical officers along with four nursing orderlies and two pharmacists are available, there is a prison hospital with 20 beds and outside experts come in when required. There is a public hospital within 3 km of the prison.

Nirav Modi who was arrested on March 19, 2019, has been accused to be the "principal beneficiary" of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs) as part of a conspiracy to defraud PNB to the extend of Rs 13,578 crore.