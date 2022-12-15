Nirav Modi One Step Closer To Extradition As He's Denied Permission To Move UK Top Court

In a massive setback, fugitive diamond merchant and economic offender Nirav Modi has been denied permission by UK's court to move the country's top court to fight against his extradition to India on fraud and money laundering charges.

The development came after the Indian authorities submitted their legal response to the application filed by fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi seeking permission to appeal against his extradition order in the UK Supreme Court.

#BREAKING | Big setback to Nirav Modi in UK court as he is denied permission to move top Court in the country.



Tune in - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/srD3m2m5zK — Republic (@republic) December 15, 2022

Nirav Modi seeks permission to appeal against extradition

In the last-ditch attempt to reverse his extradition order, Nirav Modi earlier in November filed a petition in the UK High Court and sought permission to appeal against the order in the UK Supreme Court. This came after the fugitive was given two weeks to file an application seeking an appeal on the grounds of a point of law of general public importance.

On November 9, a bench of the UK HC comprising Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay ruled that extraditing him wouldn't be unjust or oppressive.

Nirav Modi loses extradition appeal

In a big win for India, fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi on November 9 lost his appeal against the extradition in the UK High Court. "We are far from satisfied that Nirav Modi’s mental condition and the risk of suicide are such that it would be either unjust or oppressive to extradite him," the UK High Court bench said while delivering the order.

Nirav Modi, who is currently behind bars at Wandsworth prison in London, had fled India after Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam came to the light. Nirav Modi along with his uncle Mehul Choksi is wanted in India over the Rs 13,000 crore PNB bank fraud case.