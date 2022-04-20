Nirav Modi's Sister Purvi Mehta Urges ED To Mediate In Proceedings Against Fugitive In US

Purvi Mehta, the sister of PNB scam-accused Nirav Modi, has moved to the special Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) Act court in Delhi and has sought the court's intervention in the matter related to proceedings against her brother in US. Mehta had appealed to the court to direct the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to intervene in the bankruptcy proceedings against her brother in the United States.

She has sought New Delhi’s intervention in the matter since the US court is looking into her assets in connection with the fugitive diamantaire's case. She claimed that the proceedings in the US will overlap with processes in India. In her appeal, she had asked the court to direct ED to intervene in the case before the US court and seek a direction at the very least concerning her assets. ''Furthermore, the PNB should be instructed to inform the trustee of the US proceedings that they should not be continued to avoid multiplicity of procedures and possible double jeopardy,'' Mehta urged.

In December 2019, Nirav Modi, the primary suspect in the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, was labelled a fugitive economic offender. He is currently imprisoned in the United Kingdom. Nirav Modi’s sister Purvi Mehta and her husband Maiank Mehta were made approvers in the case in January 2021 on the condition of making full and true disclosure before the court.

On Wednesday, the ED informed the FEO Act court that it had previously sent relevant documents to the US court. The Central agency also informed that the applications for confiscation of Nirav Modi's properties including those belonging to Purvi Mehta and located in the US have been placed before the US court.

Nirav Modi’s aide extradited to India

In another development, India successfully extradited a close aide of the absconding diamantaire from Egypt. Subhash Shankar, who was the Deputy General Manager in one of Nirav Modi's firms, was brought to Mumbai from Cairo on Monday. He is said to be the key person of interest in the Punjab National Bank scam, which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, owners of prominent jewellery firms, are accused of cheating the PNB, a nationalised bank, of Rs 13,000 crore by fraudulently obtaining Letters of Undertaking which act as bank guarantees while taking loans in foreign countries.

(With PTI Inputs)

Image: PTI