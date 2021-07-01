Nirav Modi's Sister Remits Rs 17 Crore From UK Account After Turning Approver In PNB Case

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s sister has remitted a sum of Rs 17.25 crore from her bank account in the UK to that of the Indian government, the Enforcement Directorate said on Thursday. Purvi claimed that she was unaware of the bank account opened by her brother and she informed the ED as soon as she learnt about it.

Purvi (47) and her husband Maiank Mehta have been accused of the Punjab National Bank scam. However, in January this year, a Special PMLA Court pardoned them on the condition that they would make full and true disclosure of aspects related to the Nirav Modi case. The couple was thus turned as an approver in the case.

“On June 24, 2021, Purvi Modi intimated Directorate of Enforcement that she had received the knowledge of one bank account in London, the United Kingdom in her name, which was opened at the behest of her brother, Nirav Modi, and that the funds did not belong to her,” ED said in a statement.

Purvi Modi (sister of Nirav Modi )remitted an amount of USD 2316889.03 from the UK Bank account to the bank account of Government of India, Directorate of Enforcement. Thus, ED was able to recover appx. Rs.17.25 Crore (USD 2316889.03) from the Proceeds of crime. pic.twitter.com/nVKjO0lxGO — ED (@dir_ed) July 1, 2021

“As Purvi Modi was allowed tender of pardon on conditions of making full and true disclosure, Purvi Modi remitted an amount of USD 2316889.03 (Rs 17.25 crore) from her UK Bank account to the bank account of Government of India, Directorate of Enforcement,” it added.

With the cooperation of Purvi Modi, the ED has been able to recover about Rs 17.25 crore (USD 2316889.03) from the proceeds of crime, the statement added.

Nirav Modi, who is presently lodged in a UK jail, lost the first stage of his extradition appeal in the High Court in London. The Westminster Magistrates Court had earlier ordered his extradition to India in connection with the alleged USD 2 billion loan fraud case.

Last month, the ED had transferred attached assets worth Rs 8441.5 crore to a number of Public Sector Banks who had lent money to Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and his uncle Mehul Choksi. The three businessmen have defrauded the Indian PSBs to the tune of Rs. 22,585.83 crore.

(With inputs from agency)