Nirbhaya Case: Asha Devi Ridicules Convicts' Plea As Another Delay Tactic

After the Nirbhaya rape convicts' lawyer AP Singh moved to the Patiala House Court on Friday stating non-cooperation from the Tihar jail authorities, Asha Devi reiterated that the convicts’ claims are baseless and its “completely false”. Making a point that the convicts cannot be devoid of papers and documents as they have been fighting the case for seven years, Asha Devi said that this is another delay tactic used by the lawyers. She said that the convicts are just playing with the system and the law.

Nirbhaya’s mother on delay tactics used by the convicts

Reacting to the new issue for which the convicts' lawyer AP Singh moved to the Patiala House Court, Asha Devi said, “See, this is the new pattern that they (convicts) are following. They want to somehow move the death sentence. We have been fighting for seven years and they don’t have forms and documents? How can one believe that they don’t have notices and papers from the court and the jail administration? This is yet another delay tactic that they are using. I don’t believe that they don’t have the papers, this is completely false.”

AP Singh moves to court

In yet another delay tactic, Nirbhaya rape convicts' lawyer A P Singh, on Friday has moved the Patiala House Court stating that Tihar jail authorities are yet to release documents to file curative and mercy petitions for convicts - Vinay, Pavan and Akshay. Moreover, he has blamed the jail authorities for delaying in filing these petitions and hence he was unable to move these petitions in the Supreme Court. The plea is likely to be heard on Saturday, Januray 25.

Asha Devi on how the convicts are misusing the law

Talking about how the Nirbhaya rape convicts are misusing the law, Asha Devi said, “We can see their pattern. They did not react when the jail-issued them a notice. They did not take any step when the court alerted them. They woke up from slumber only when the court declared the date for their death sentence. We will see how long this can take; we will see how this will not come to an end.”

“Even the courts have realised this to an extent. High Court has already said it. I want to see what the courts are doing in these matters. I think the Supreme Court should come up with proper guidelines. They should properly state the time period within which the convicts can apply for any kind of review or mercy or curie,” said Asha Devi.

“These convicts have exposed the flaws in the courts and the system. They have tried all the things in the world to escape the death sentence. The court is not able to do anything about it. It is a shame how the system is being played with,” she added.

